An ‘unfair field’ as locals losing out on film tax breaks

WEST Cork is unfairly losing out on tax breaks for independent film productions to work in the region, according to a local TD.

Fianna Fáil’s Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan has called for an extension to regional film tax incentives, which are due to expire at the end of this year to be extended and also for the regional uplift maps to be redrawn so more areas can benefit from them.

‘We need to prioritise a strategy that recognises Ireland’s potential to become a global powerhouse in terms of movies and TV,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘It could be argued that we already are – when we see record breaking nominations at the upcoming Oscars and the performance at the

Baftas, but for that to be fair and equitable around Ireland we need to fix the regional uplift maps. The uplift maps are unfair at the moment.’

Deputy O’Sullivan said under the current scheme, production companies can avail of tax breaks in certain parts of Limerick and Kerry, but parts of Cork and Clare cannot claim the same reliefs so it’s an ‘unfair’ playing field.

He cited West Cork as one region being negatively affected under the current system.

‘Access to the relief is based on the regional aid map for Ireland,’ Deputy O’Sullivan added.

‘The Inishowen peninsula in Donegal is included, but the Mizen peninsula in Cork is not. It just doesn’t make any sense. With a West Cork hat on, West Cork is home to Jeremy Irons, David Puttnam, Paul Mescal and Saoirse Ronan, but they’re not even the most talented people from the movie sector living there, because we have art designers, set designers and make-up designers.

‘There’s a huge opportunity to turn West Cork into a capital of movies and TV, but we need to fix the maps,’ he said.

Since the regional uplift scheme was introduced in 2018, it has resulted in considerable production activity in areas such as Kerry and Donegal.

It initially gave a further

5% tax credit, on top of the 32% credit against corporation tax offered by Section 481. This has been reduced to 2% for 2023.

West Cork has been home to several high profile film and TV productions in recent years, including Star Wars, ITV’s Holding and the upcomign Netflix series Bodkin.