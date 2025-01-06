An Post deliveries delayed due to adverse conditions

ADVERSE road conditions and power outages are severely impacting An Post letter and parcel deliveries, as well as Post Office services, in certain parts of the country today.

As things stand currently, it will not be possible to make letter or parcel deliveries on the majority of postal routes in counties Cork, Kerry, Kilkenny, Limerick, Tipperary and some parts of Wicklow.

Should conditions improve, deliveries will be attempted where it is safe to do so.

Post Offices in the same counties are also impacted and while some may be able to open later once power and access are restored, many will remain closed today, Monday.

An Post will proceed on a Safety First basis and resume delivery and Post Office services as soon as safety and local access allow.

Updates will be posted at anpost.com