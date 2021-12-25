‘AN Evening with Reggie’ is the debut live production from Cork’s most beautifully spoken man, Reggie from the Blackrock Road (aka Pat Fitzpatrick).

The Everyman will present the play’s world premiere in Spring 2022. Previews will take place on Thursday, March 31st and Friday, April 1st before opening night on Saturday, April 2nd with 11 performances running until Saturday, April 16th.

Speaking outside his €5.2m mansion on the Blackrock Road, Reggie said: ‘As you can imagine, I’m devastated that my play will run on the northside, but unfortunately the GAA is refusing to give me Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Still, I’m delighted to get this chance to work with The Everyman, and not just because they promised to bar people from Kilmallock. I’d say it will be a total hoot. And my accountant Scobie Comerford says a theatre show is very tax efficient. So, it’s win-win unless you’re a Revenue Commissioner. Fantastic.’

Director, Pat Kiernan added: ‘I’m delighted that Bunty Harrington contacted me on behalf of Reggie to direct this production. On one condition. They double checked I went to Pres (PBC) and once satisfied this was true Reggie spoke to me directly; and he felt I could bring something to this work. I was I have to admit slightly taken aback when Reggie made the role clearer to me at that point. Despite 30 years of directing critically acclaimed productions for Corcadorca I was told ‘Reggie first, Bunty second and you’re a sloppy third’ Ah well a gig’s a gig I suppose.’

Everyman’s Artistic Director, Sophie Motley said: I’m over the moon that Reggie has deigned to come to the northside to present his first ever live show here at The Everyman.

‘I know that our beautiful Victorian building will be up to his standards and expectations. To have a living legend of Cork gracing our stage to impart his wisdom will be a treat to look forward to as we emerge from winter, not to mention a great auld laugh.’

Tickets (€30) are on sale at everymancork.com or by calling 021 450 1673.