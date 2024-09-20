Alzheimer Society’s Memory walk led by rugby duo’s brother

BANTRY will be one of over 40 locations for the Alzheimer Society of Ireland (ASI) annual memory walk on Saturday, September 21st.

The walk will take place at 11am at the green area beyond SuperValu and will be led by Jason Wycherley, brother of Munster Rugby stars, Josh and Fineen. Transition year students from Colaiste Pobail Bheanntraí will assist with marshalling along the two routes, along the Beicin walk and up to the Westlodge Hotel and back, respectively.

‘The annual Memory Walk is designed to give families, friends and those living with dementia the opportunity to come together to share old memories and to make new ones. This is our first time organising the walk and we are looking forward to engaging with carers, people with dementia and to taking the opportunity to remember those who lived with dementia,’ said Kathryn Kingston, committee member of Age Friendly Bantry and organiser of the walk.

In addition to the memory walk, there will be several reminiscence stations and workshops. The Bantry Historical Society and Bantry Museum will bring old photos of Bantry and a treasure trove of kitchen utensils and garden tools. Miriam Brady Smith, wife of the late Ronan Smith, an actor and former board member of the Alzheimer’s Society will speak about her experiences of caring for someone with dementia. Miriam will also deliver a workshop in needle felt making with up to eight participants. Other activities will include set dancing and tea/coffee.

Register online at www.memorywalk.ie or turn up on the day and make a donation. Official adult registration costs €20 and a child’s pack is €5. Walkers who register online will receive a participant pack including a t-shirt and a special pack of Forget Me Not flowers.

Last year, some 3,500 people participated in Memory Walk’s and raised over €120,000. Funds raised on the Bantry Memory walk will be used for services in Cork county.