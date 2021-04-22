Almost €1.5m in Leader funding for West Cork

COMMUNITIES and local enterprises are urged to apply for a share of €1.48m in Leader funding.

Cork South West Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan said the current round is much needed given past shortfalls.

‘Leader is about a ground up, community-led approach. The funding will support locally-led projects and give local communities more power to effect change,’ he said.

‘The funding can be used to help support remote working and the digital transformation, develop outdoor amenities and create jobs in rural areas.’

Agreeing with the Minister for Rural and Community development, Heather Humphreys, he said: ‘Government does not have all the answers.

‘Every town, village and parish is different, and the people best placed to effect change in their communities are the people who live there.

‘I encourage communities and local enterprises who want to avail of the funding to discuss with their Local Development Company how the Leader programme can assist with their plans.’

The €70m Transitional Leader programme 2021-2022 will see €65mi allocated to support locally-led rural development projects across the 29 Local Action Groups (LAGs) nationwide; a further €3m is being allocated to support the Leader Co-operation measure which encourages rural areas to work together on collaborative projects.

A sum of €2m will be allocated to prepare for the next Leader Programme.