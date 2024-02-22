All set for Sunday’s Kinsale 10 Mile

NOW in its fifth year, the Kinsale 10 Mile is back again on Sunday February 25th starting at Kinsale Community School for registration. With over 1,000 runners expected to descend on the town, organisers from Riverstick Kinsale AC are seeking volunteers and stewards to help with the running of the popular event. Contact Sinead on 087-7447113 for more details. Traffic restrictions will be in place along the main Innishannon to Kinsale road from 11.30am to 2.30pm and organisers are encouraging people to come out and support the event. For registration and further information visit www.kinsale10mile.com.