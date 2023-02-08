All is not yet lost

THREE biodiversity projects are highlighted on the front page of our Community section this week.
They are three small, but perfectly formed, examples of what the public can do to encourage nature to thrive, despite all the challenges, when supported by the right projects.
After many decades of debate, the world has slowly realised that time has almost run out to save so many insect species, animals and flora and fauna.
But observing the passion of so many people coming together to try and halt that demise – or at least stall it – gives us hope that maybe all is not completely lost, just yet.