Alicia helps to promote Leaving Cert phoneline

SKIBBEREEN’S Alicia O’Sullivan has been helping to promote YMCA Ireland’s information guide for Leaving Cert students and their parents.

In response to the new system of calculated grades, YMCA is offering online support and advice to students receiving results this month. The chat and helpline will be open 12pm-9pm for Leaving Cert queries on Monday 7th, Tuesday 8th and on Friday 11th September, when the CAO offers are released, at www.ymca-ireland.net/question.

The helpline is an easy-to-use chat service that works just like Whatsapp or Facebook Messenger. A Leaving Cert information guide can also be downloaded from www.ymca-ireland.net/OPTIONS2020