Alice takes the helm of Kinsale Lions

KINSALE and District Lions Club has its first woman at the helm in Alice de la Cour.

Alice, a tireless fundraiser, takes over from Dan Cummins, who served as president for the last two years, on the group’s 30th anniversary year.

‘It is an honour and great privilege for me to be given this role. Our club is very proactive, we hold many events during each year to raise funds that we put back into the areas of our community which are most in need,’ she said.

Alice has worked with various groups including the Cork City Hospitals Children’s Club in conjunction with the Bubblegum Club to bring the Winter Wonderland for sick children to Fota House in Cork.

She also regularly organised events for Chernobyl children when they came to Ireland pre-Covid.

‘We would have over 40 children in Kinsale for 10 days and our town would pull out all the stops for them to ensure they had a truly eventful time during their stay,’ Alice recalled. ‘It just shows what an amazing community spirit this town has and how open it is to helping others.’

She spent many years working with KYSS (Kinsale Youth Support Services) which was set up to help young people in crisis. Alice says this sense of working together for a greater good is something she’d love to see more of. ‘I think all towns should have this model. A lot of charities in our town are interlinked in one way or another, and this way we keep our fingers on the pulse to identify those who are struggling, young and old.’

Liz Timmons continues as secretary and Ger Lacey, as treasurer.