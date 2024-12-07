Airsoft game raises thousands for charity

ON Saturday September 21st, Absolute Airsoft Cork, based at Beal Na Blath, once again hosted the annual ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’ charity airsoft game, and raised €11,620 for the Mercy University Hospital Foundation’s new Mercy Cancer Care Centre, which provides vital support for patients and their loved ones as they go through their cancer journey.

This was the 9th year that father and son team, Martin and Mark Fehilly of Absolute Airsoft Cork, organised the fundraiser which this year saw 273 participants compete in the military simulation sport of Airsoft, where players participate in mock combat with authentic military-style weapons and tactics.

Since its inception, the popular fundraiser has raised €64,120 for ‘Make Your Mark on Cancer’, the fundraising initiative set up in memory of Bandon man, Mark Prendergast, who lost his battle with testicular cancer in June 2012.

Funds raised were presented to the Mercy University Hospital Foundation last month. Speaking at the presentation, Eoin Prendergast from the Make Your Mark on Cancer committee said: ‘It was a privilege to meet some of the Absolute Airsoft crew at the new Mercy Cancer Care Centre and take the tour of the new amazing centre with them. They were able to see first-hand how their contributions over the years have “made their mark” on this new development.’

‘The Absolute Airsoft charity game continues to be one of Make Your Mark on Cancer’s key fundraising events annually, and the committee would like to thank Martin and Mark Fehilly, and the team at Absolute Airsoft Cork, for their continued support. A special thanks was also expressed to all those who donated spot prizes for the raffle, to Waterford Airsoft Supplies, and to the Make Your Mark on Cancer volunteers, and of course all the players who participated in this outstanding event.’ For more information visit www.mercyhospitalfoundation.ie