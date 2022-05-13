Air ambulance ‘should be State-funded’

THE West Cork members of Cork County Council have joined their fellow elected representatives to call on the government to fully fund the Community Air Ambulance service.

At a full Council meeting in County Hall, Cllr John Paul O’Shea (FG) requested the government to immediately commit to funding the vital service.

Supporting the motion, Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) said the air ambulance not only saved lives, but was a vital part of the emergency services in West Cork.

‘This service has saved countless lives already and all supported by communities of volunteers.

‘This is not enough and the government needs to fully support this service,’ Cllr Carroll said.

The air ambulance needs over €3m a year to operate which comes from public donations.

It launched 512 missions in 14 counties in 2021, a figure set to rise this year.

‘This is a vital service, a vital service that we all know and support across West Cork,’ said Cllr Karen Coakley (Ind).

‘The government must commit to funding it.’

Independents Paul Hayes and Declan Hurley also supported the motion and Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) and his party colleague Cllr John O’Sullivan called for a letter to be sent to all elected members of the local authorities in the Munster region to seek their support in demanding the government fully funds the service.