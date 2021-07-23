Áine’s donkey box making her a happy camper!

A BANDON singer was thinking outside the (donkey) box when it came to the challenges of trying to play gigs with Covid restrictions still in place.

Áine Duffy decided to convert an old donkey box into a camper, which also doubles up as a stage and has aptly named it the ‘Duffbox.’

It allowed her to play pop-up gigs to music fans and friends, and if that wasn’t enough, she also built a passive house during lockdown.

Áine – whose latest single is ‘I’ll Wear White’ and who has played gigs all over the world in recent years – said transforming the donkey box to allow her to play impromptu and pre-booked gigs wherever there’s a patch of land has been a godsend.

‘I didn’t want to be putting my life on hold and give up like some musicians have unfortunately been forced to do, so I picked up this donkey box in Enniskeane and said I’d make a camper and then decided to turn it into a stage,’ said Áine.

‘Luckily, I had a few bits of materials left over from building the house so I was able to fit the donkey box back in May and glam it up with fairy lights and then I could release my single and play a few gigs outdoors which would be safe.’

Music fans and her friends are already reaping the benefits of the ‘Duffbox’, with Áine having recently played an outdoor gig for a friend’s party in East Cork.

‘I can’t describe how fantastic it was to play at that party recently and people are really happy to see someone play live music.

‘We were down by a beach near Ballycotton and people were smiling and dancing.’

As long as there is outdoor space, Áine wants to play more gigs over the summer and she has already lined up an outdoor gig outside Stranded café in Garrettstown on Saturday July 31st.

‘I am just figuring it all out now. It’s easy to transport with my van and and there’s a kitchen and toilet, too, and I can sleep there after my gigs.’

Áine is also eager to get back into the studio to finish her album – which got delayed due to Covid – and is looking forward to touring again especially around Europe which she loves.

But for now, Áine is happy to travel around in her ‘Duffbox’ spreading the musical love.

Her ‘I’ll Wear White’ is currently on release across all digital platforms and she is also on Facebook under ‘Áine Duffy’.