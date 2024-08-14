Áine raising funds for ‘Duffbox 2.0’

A BANDON singer who converted a donkey box into a portable stage known as the ‘Duffbox’ three years ago is hoping to go one better and convert a van into a multi-functional mobile music unit complete with accommodation, cooking, and toilet facilities.

Áine Duffy, who recently released the single Tits Up – with the video shot around Bandon – from her upcoming album Keep Her Lit due out in September has taken to the fundraising website, GoFundMe to help realise her vision for the Duffbox 2.0.

Speaking to The Southern Star, Áine, who built her own passive home in recent years, said the prohibitive cost of accommodation, complete with high overheads associated with live performance, inspired her to come up with this concept and design.

‘My idea is to professionally convert a box van into a multifunctional mobile music unit, which will help to keep costs of a touring musicians to a minimum,’ said Áine, who also hosts her own monthly online radio show playing Irish artists.

‘This will also have an innovative in-built stage to enable outdoor gigs as trialled successful with the Duffbox. The idea is that musicians can rent it, book their tours while bringing the craic back to communities.’ She plans to travel around the country and meet people and find performance spaces.

‘Duffbox 2.0 will not only be a stage, but artists can live in it as there will be a kitchen, dressing room and toilets and the feedback to my idea has been fantastic. The funding for this is really important as I can’t do it on my own, and I feel it has a bigger cause.’

She said the Duffbox 2.0 will give musicians across the country more options when it comes to actually touring.

With the funds raised Áine hopes to buy a van, convert it to accommodation, build a retractable stage as well as purchase a stretch tent and heat lamps and organise space and venues across the country. ‘This has a bigger cause and will help musicians as well as communities,’ she added.

By last week she had raised €3,000 of her €10,000 target – search Duffbox 2.0 on GoFundMe.com for more, or to listen to Áine’s monthly ‘Blas radio show see Overthewestonlineradio.com.