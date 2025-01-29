Aindrias Moynihan welcomes new home starts in Cork

JUST under 4,000 homes were started in Cork county last year, new data shows.

In Cork, 3,952 new homes were commenced in areas including in Macroom, Ballyvourney, Cloughduv, Ovens and Coachford. Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West Aindrias Moynihan welcomed the publication of monthly data by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on the number of Commencements Notices (residential construction starts) for 2024.

The data shows that between January and December 2024, there were 60,243 new homes commenced, up 84% from the 32,801 recorded in 2023.

This equates to, on average, 239 new homes commenced every working day during 2024.

This is the highest number of annual residential commencements since records began in 2014.

Welcoming the figures, Deputy Moynihan said he was pleased with the statistics.