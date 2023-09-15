Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue confirms many farmers will retain 250kg nitrates derogation

THERE will be two nitrates derogation levels in Ireland in 2024 with some farmer retaining the 250kg derogation.

Earlier this month, the Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue said the derogation limit would drop to 220 kg/ha from January 1st following a decision by the EU Environment Commissioner. The revised derogation limit would apply from January 1st, which sent shockwaves through Irish agriculture.

But on Friday, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue confirmed to a meeting of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Agriculture, Food and Marine on Friday morning on water quality and the nitrates derogation that some areas will retain the 250kg derogation, and there will be two derogation levels on this island.

Fine Gael Senator Tim Lombard, the leas cathaoirleach of the joint committee has welcomed the clarification that farmers in the areas which passed the four criteria set out by the EU Commission will retain the 250 derogation. '

This includes the vast majority of Cork South West,' said Sen Lombard, who met with EU Environment Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius in Brussels on September 7th to push Ireland's case.