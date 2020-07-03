After recent rain, Irish Water to review hosepipe ban next week

IRISH Water is reviewing the need for the hosepipe ban, following the recent rainfall.

The National Water Conservation Order was put in place on June 9th and was expected to remain in place until July 21st.

It was issued in a bid to safeguard water supplies for essential purposes, in particular water needed for sanitation purposes during the Covid crisis.

But, over the past couple of weeks there has been above average rainfall in many areas of the country.

This has resulted in the recovery of some of the water supplies that were in drought or at risk of drought.

In Cork, four schemes are still at risk, with Robert's Cove which serves 65 people being in drought and the Clonakilty Water Supply Scheme that serves 13,509 people in Clonakilty, Ballinascarthy, Timoleague, Ardmore, Courtmacsherry, Butlerstown, Lislevane, Ardfield, Castlefreke, the Warren, Dundeady, Lissavard, Rosscarbery, Barleyhill East and West, Ardagh East and West, Inchydoney Island, Reenascreena, Bealad, Rossmore and surrounding areas.

A spokesperson said it was encouraging to see the improvement in so many of the water sources, but the recovery is ‘fragile’.

‘That’s why input from Met Eireann on the forecast and the OPW and EPA who monitor the levels of lakes and rivers is so important,’ they added.

They added: ‘It is still essential that members of the public in Co Cork continue to conserve water and form good household habits at this time. Any non-essential use of water should be discouraged, whether we are in a drought or not.’