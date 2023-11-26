Advisors appointed for €3.8m West Cork Greenway project

The West Cork Greenway has moved a step closer to reality after Cork County Council announced the appointment of Consultant AECOM-ROD Alliance as technical advisors to progress with the first phase of development of the project.
The €3.8m project is being developed as part of the Government’s National Development Plan 2021-2030, and could take five years to come to fruition.
This appointment is for the Skibbereen Sections and will take the project from Concept and Feasibility through to the Statutory Process. It is proposed that all routes will originate in Skibbereen, and connect to the
County mayor Cllr. Frank O’Flynn said greenway has huge tourist potential for the region. 'The development of the West Cork Greenway project will offer a safe and enjoyable Active Travel route for local communities along its route once complete,' said Cllr O'Flynn. 'It would provide a more cost- effective alternative to the private car for commuting and has the potential to attract domestic and international visitors to come, explore, and stay in this extraordinarily scenic and much loved part of our county.'
Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Valerie O’Sullivan said the project forms part of a strategy for the development of an integrated network of active travel routes, greenways and blueways, as outdoor recreational amenities, for the entire region.