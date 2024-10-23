Acorns helps ice cream firm scoop the plaudits

A NOHOVAL businesswoman who participated in the Acorns business development initiative has seen her homemade ice cream business grow and develop since taking part in the programme.

Catherine Good runs the Good Dairy Company, which produces handmade ice cream on the family farm in small batches. They are now stocked in Lidl stores nationwide. Catherine was one of 48 Irish producers from across the country who earned a place on Lidl’s Kickstart Supplier Development Programme. She also sells her homemade ice cream in SuperValu through Supervalu’s Food Academy.

She was a participant in the Acorns 8 business development initiative, which supports female entrepreneurs to join a Government-backed programme.

Other West Cork entrepreneurs who took part in Acorns include Gemma Kingston of The Family Edit in Clonakilty and Siobhan O’Leary of SOL Learning, who is originally from Skibbereen.