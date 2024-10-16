Accidental water break in Skibbereen

AN accidental water break at North Street, Skibbereen, lead to the creation of a geyser.

Photographs and videos of the water break, which occurred on Tuesday evening, led to some concern that it would lead to flooding.

That was not the case as the situation was contained and the area cordoned off until the problem was rectified at about 10am on Wednesday morning.

Businesses, including local restaurants, were back serving beverages on Wednesday morning and some described the crews on site as ‘fantastic’ in terms of support.

Online it led to lots of comments, most of them joking about the town’s new water feature!

A spokesperson for Uisce Éireann confirmed that it was a burst watermain and that water supply has been returned to the impacted homes and businesses on North Street, and the surrounding areas.

Following the completion of works, the spokesperson advised that it can take time for water pressure to return to normal.

Uisce Éireann also advised that it can take two to three hours after the estimated restoration time for supply to fully return.

Watch below: