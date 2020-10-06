Accident at Baxter's Bridge

There was a two car collision at Baxter’s Bridge on the Bandon/Enniskeane Road today, Tuesday, September 6th.

The ambulance service, the gardaí, and the fire brigade were on the scene shortly after the collision happened at 3.15pm.

Although no one was seriously injured as a result of the impact, a patient was brought to CUH for assessment.

The emergency services cleared the debris from the road and despite a minor disruption in the flow of traffic the road was not closed.