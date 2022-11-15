AC-CUSTOMED TO AWARDS! Dede is Irish chef of the year

BALTIMORE-based Ahmet Dede has won national chef of the year at the recent Food & Wine Restaurant of the Year awards.

Ahmet is chef at the Michelin-starred Dede at the Customs House in Baltimore.

This is the second Michelin the Turkish chef brought to West Cork, having being awarded a star while he was head chef at Baltimore’s now-closed Mews.

Ahmet also won the best chef in munster title and chef Rob Krawczyk of Ballydehob’s Restaurant Chestnut took highly commended in this category.

Dede won best restaurant in Munster and highly-commended went to Rosscarbery’s Pilgrim restaurant, run by Mark Jennings.

Adrift at Dunmore House Hotel was highly commended in the hotel restaurant of the year category. The awards celebrate the best of Irish food and drink.