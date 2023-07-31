Abuse is now a threat to democracy – Cllr

A WEST Cork councillor has said democracy is under threat from the abuse politicians are receiving.

Cllr John O’Sullivan (FG), who has said he will not be seeking re-election, was responding to the attack on the home of a Dublin-based councillor last week.

A rock was thrown through the window of Cllr Hugh Lewis’ family home, while his 78-year-old father was alone inside.

Cllr O’Sullivan said that the attack particularly resonated with him, as his elderly mother lives near him.

‘If it [abuse] went that far, she could be targeted,’ said Cllr O’Sullivan.

He said online abuse is now preventing many good people from entering politics.

‘Many young people with families wouldn’t touch it due to the onslaught of online abuse they could receive,’ he said. ‘I really think democracy is under threat, because unless there is a cross section of people at these meetings, you won’t get a cross section of ideas.’

He highlighted the abuse he and others received over the Piper’s Funfair stand-off with the Council, despite doing everything to help progress the issue. ‘Is it any wonder decent honourable public representatives are leaving public life?’ he asked.

He said late night texts and abusive calls are now common.

‘We’ve seen what has happened in America and the UK and it’s all a product of social media. I am worried about. It’s time to call a halt.’