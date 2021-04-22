Able Healthcare: Supporting people to stay in their homes

Based in Ballygarvan, the team at Able Healthcare are stair lift and accessible bathroom specialists.

They have completed hundreds of stair lift installations and bathroom conversions all over Cork City and County.

They also install home lifts and provide level-access extensions, as well as a range of other home adaptations.

Custom made

Able Healthcare offer custom-made straight and curved stair lifts which are perfect for giving peace of mind to those who might be apprehensive when climbing the stairs, while also giving them the freedom to have full access to the upstairs of their home.

These lifts are safe and easy to use with simple operation and outstanding reliability. An effortless way to travel between floors.

Harmony

The Harmony Through Floor Lift is suitable for wheelchair users who cannot transfer themselves to a stair lift, again making the whole house accessible.

‘We want people to be able to stay at home. We want them to retain the full use of their house. In some cases, people think they have to move downstairs but our services offer people the ability to stay at home with full access’, says Daragh Nolan, owner of Able Healthcare.

‘With the work that we carry out, people can feel safe at home. Having full, safe access to the house takes away the worry that loved ones may have and gives the individual the independence and dignity to be able to live normally at home’.

Bathroom conversions

In terms of bathroom conversions, and bedroom or bathroom extensions, the team will work with the client to design the room which will meet Council and Occupational Therapy guidelines.

They will complete the full extension including all flooring, electrical and decorative finishes.

A common worry is that housing extensions or conversions will have a clinical or hospital-type look and feel to them. The Able Healthcare team ensure this is not the case.

‘All the work we carry out is contemporary in style, while staying within the required specifications’.

Grants available

There are grants available which can help with the cost of housing adaption works. These include the Mobility Aids Grant and Housing Adaptation Grant for people with a disability.

Able Healthcare can help with the application process.

‘We give detailed quotations for any work that needs to be carried out which always fits Council and Occupational Therapy specifications’.

They can also provide the necessary drawings and sketches that a grant application would require.

‘If you qualify for a grant, up to 95% of the cost of the work can potentially be covered’, adds Daragh.

Able Healthcare offer consultations and quotations free of charge, with no obligation. For more information visit www.ablehealthcare.ie, email [email protected] or call 1890 25 33 32.