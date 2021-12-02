A Walk-In Covid-19 vaccination clinic will take place at Cork City Hall today

• Pfizer vaccine for doses 1 and 2 will be available to all those aged 12 years and over

• Booster vaccine available for healthcare workers and 60-69-year olds only

A WALK-IN clinic for doses one and two for all aged 12 years or over, and the booster vaccine for healthcare workers, and 60–69-year-olds only, will take place from 11am to 3pm today (Thursday) at City Hall in Cork, and no appointment is necessary.

The same clinic will take place tomorrow, Friday, from 2pm to 6pm.

On Saturday 4th and Sunday 5th December, the clinic will take place from 9am to 3pm.

The HSE has stated that Covid-19 vaccination administered for doses one and two will be the Pfizer vaccine and will be available to all those aged 12 years and over.

Those ages 12 to 15 will need to be accompanied by a parent/guardian as consent will be required.

It added: ‘The booster vaccination will be for 60–69-year-olds and healthcare workers only – you must wait at least five months after finishing a course of Covid-19 vaccine to get your booster.

‘If you have had Covid-19 since you were vaccinated, wait for six months after your infection before you get a booster dose.

‘Registration will take place at the vaccination centre (if you have not already registered) and you will need:

Your Personal Public Service Number (PPSN);

Photo ID;

Your Eircode;

And an email address and a mobile number.

‘For those attending for a second dose, there are some important points to note:

It must be 21 days (or longer) since you received your first dose.

You should bring proof of your first dose vaccination (eg your vaccination card) and photo ID.

‘For those attending for a booster dose, please note the following;

You should bring proof of Covid-19 vaccination (digital cert or vaccination card)

‘If you have already registered online your details will be available at the vaccination centre.

‘If you have any concerns regarding vaccination you should discuss them with your GP.’

For more information log on to: Register to get a COVID-19 vaccine (hse.ie)