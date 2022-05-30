A Taste of West Cork Food Fest off the menu this year

THE Taste of West Cork Food Festival – which was on hiatus during the Covid lockdowns – is not going ahead this year.

Helen Collins, the chairperson, confirmed that the high-profile festival – which shone a spotlight on West Cork’s fabulous food culture – will not resume in its usual slot on the social calendar in September due to the volume of preparatory work required to run the 10-day festival.

‘Due to the uncertainty that existed due to Covid in early 2022,’ Helen Collins added, ‘the Taste of West Cork will not proceed this year.’

The chairperson said she believes the festival needs to be set up ‘on a professional basis’.

The Southern Star contacted the festival’s supporter, Cork County Council, to establish what plans, if any, it might have for the continuation of the Taste of West Cork Food Festival but at time of going to press, there was no comment.