A taste of summer

The past week’s sunny skies and high temperatures for spring put us all in mind of two years ago, when similar weather eased us into our first major lockdown.

This time around, we are not so constrained, though we are not out of the woods yet, either.

But the addition of the clocks going forward has certainly brought an air of optimism to the proceedings.

If we can dare to dream, we can hope that this summer will be one of the busiest and most liberating of the last few. Surely, after all we have witnessed in the past two-plus years, it’s the least we deserve.