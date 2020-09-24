A ‘regime change’ at Coláiste Pobail

AN all-new management team – a ‘regime change’ of sorts – has been put in place at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí in time for the new school year.

In mid-July, a new principal was appointed – Marian Carey – who is a former deputy principal of Presentation College Cork.

A number of weeks later, Niamh O’Leary was appointed as deputy, but as the former home economics teacher at Coláiste Pobail Bheanntraí, Niamh is a familiar face to staff and students alike.

The appointments follow the retirement – via a zoom staff meeting in mid-May – of Dr Kevin Healy and Denis O’Sullivan, the former principal and deputy principal respectively.

With their retirements effective from August, the new team was put in place quickly and both the head and deputy head worked tirelessly to ensure the school was made safe and Covid-ready for the return of the staff and students.

The new teams said this involved signage and sanitation, as well as ensuring adequate distancing in each and every classroom.

It also required coherent and competent communication with staff members and the parents via the school’s website.