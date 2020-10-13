A €1.3m Macroom fire station tender is approved

MACROOM’S new fire station has taken a major step forward after a €1.3m tender for its new building has been accepted.

The site near Millstreet Cross has had planning permission since 2018 and it’s hoped that work will get underway in the coming months.

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan said: ‘The current town centre location is often challenging and the location inside the castle arch is cramped and can be difficult to access. The new location will have easy access to the new bypass and ample room for more suitable staff accommodation. It will also share the site with the new Garda Station.

‘This new fire station will give the community in Macroom and surrounding areas piece of mind. It will increase capacity at Macroom Fire Station and equip it with state-of-the-art equipment and safety features. This will achieve efficiencies of service and safety for the fire officers working in this station and the community.

‘The tender has now been accepted and therefore work can commence in the coming months.

‘This is welcome news for the fire crew of Macroom who understand the need for this new station more than most.’