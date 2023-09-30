A chance to grin and bear it in the kitchen

EVER fancied yourself as staying cool when thing heat up in a professional restaurant kitchen?

Anyone who has ever been curious about what it’s like to work in a professional kitchen – maybe inspired by hit TV shows like The Bear will be invited by Chef Network to go ‘behind the pass’ in professional kitchens throughout the country from November 6th to 12th.

Chef Network has enlisted restaurants from around Ireland to offer guest slots in kitchens throughout the week of November 6th to 12th.

Participating businesses include the Inchydoney Lodge and Spa and Kinsale’s Blue Haven.

There are over 300 guest slots available in 50 restaurants, cafés, bakeries, and hotels across 14 counties, each signing up to offer anyone interested the chance to look inside their kitchens.

The list of establishments includes hotels, bakeries, cafes, restaurants, and bars, allowing participants to choose the environment they want to trial. Anyone interested can sign up for a two to three-hour shift, a full day or a particular service: breakfast, lunch or dinner service. Registrations are open now.

‘This is for anyone who has considered any kind of kitchen or culinary career, or it might spark someone’s curiosity for the first time,’ said Ruth Hegarty, from egg&chicken food consultancy, which is leading the project for Chef Network. ‘Our message is that a career in a professional kitchen could be for anyone; there is such a huge diversity of types of roles and places to work, and there are so many opportunities out there.’

To sign up see openkitchen.ie.