A chance to be part of an exciting chapter for Bandon’s new library

BUDDING designers are being encouraged to get creative and come up with a design for library cards for Bandon’s new library that is set to become one of the busiest in the county.

Due to open in early November, the new library will be located on the ground floor of new Primary Care Centre at Market Place, just a stone’s throw from its current location.

Cork County Council Library and Arts Service are seeking people to design a library card on the theme of ‘Bandon: My Town, My Library.’

The new library will have four to five times more floor space and expects to increase its membership by 50% as well as having twice as many books.

It will also have gallery space, meeting and event rooms as well as children and a teen zone.

Councillors in the Bandon Kinsale Municipal District were previously told that there will also be a very high-end area with lending facilities, IT facilities, space for 3D printers, sensory space and study space.

Bandon’s new library will also be a ‘My Open Library’, which means that it can remain open until 10pm every evening to ‘My Open’ members for self-service.

‘There are three categories in this design competition – Age 8-12, Age 13+ and Adult – and you can pick up an entry form from Bandon Library or email [email protected],’ said a Council spokesperson.

The closing date for entries is Tuesday September 28th and all entries must be returned in person or by email to Bandon Library.