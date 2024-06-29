A celebration of sea, sailors and celebrities

VOLVO Cork Week 2024 has announced that Volvo brand ambassadors Dermot Bannon and Suzie McAdam will be the special guests at their charity ladies day lunch at the Royal Cork Yacht Club on Wednesday July 17th.

Hosted by the Royal Cork Yacht Club and Red FM’s KC, the event is in aid of the RNLI Crosshaven, celebrating 200 years.

Guests will hear from the nation’s favourite architect and host of RTE’s Room to Improve Dermot Bannon and Suzie McAdam from Interior Design Studio about the latest home and holiday home trends, architecture, design, and renovation.

The lunch promises to be a glamorous affair, with a prosecco drinks reception featuring Kylie Minogue’s exquisite range, cocktails, a sumptuous four-course meal, amazing goodie bags, and a fashion show for all to enjoy.

Guests can also look forward to entertainment by the sensational Phil Holbird. Attendees are encouraged to dress to impress.

Admiral Annamarie Fegan, the first female Admiral in the world, and co-chair of Volvo Cork Week 2024, said that all proceeds from the event will support the RNLI Crosshaven which is dedicated to saving lives at sea and tickets always sell out fast. This year is already sold out and the waiting list is now open.

The event is part of Volvo Cork Week 2024 which takes place from July 15th to 19th at the Royal Cork Yacht Club in Crosshaven—the world’s oldest yacht club. Over 120 boats and 8,000 sailors and spectators will descend on the harbour town for a week of thrilling races and maritime festivities.

Volvo Cork Week is not just about the competition, it’s a celebration of coastal culture where sailors and spectators come together to share their passion for the sea. Attendees can look forward to a packed schedule of onshore events, including live music, local cuisine, and a family fun day on Sunday July 14th.