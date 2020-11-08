A book for mid-lifers who have given up on love

A WEST Cork-based New Yorker has put lockdown to good use by writing a book called Be the Soul Mate You Want to Attract.

Jeanne Sullivan Billeci, who moved to Schull from the California Bay area in May of 2019, didn’t lose any time fitting right in.

It helped that she formed a writer’s group called Shut Up & Write in November and got to meet a lot of Schull’s interesting residents. As a certified life coach – one that focuses on helping people to get for and attract their soul mate – Jeanne continued to work with clients all over the world.

‘Some were panicking at the start of the pandemic because they thought they would have to stop dating, but I saw it as a blessing in disguise,’ said Jeanne. ‘It gave many of them an opportunity to take a step back and do a bit of soul searching. It allowed them assess what wasn’t working for them, and be more strategic in their approach to dating.

‘The beauty of dating online is that it gives you the opportunity to get to know someone without physical chemistry muddying the waters,’ she added.

‘Most people are taught that they should be looking for a huge exciting spark when they meet the right person but that’s really just hormones.

‘What they should look for instead is someone who shares the same goals and values.’ The pandemic was the perfect time for her to write the book she had always promised herself she would write.

The book – now available online at My Soul Mate Coach and Amazon, at Anna B’s Bookshop at Grove House and Skibbereen Bookshop – is aimed at mid-lifers who have given up on love. The response so far has been very positive. Jeanne said that readers have found that the pandemic can actually help them ‘attract the right person faster’.