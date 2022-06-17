A BIG THANK YOU: Funds for the Red Cross

Carbery Group were delighted to welcome members of the Irish Red Cross to their Ballineen HQ, to present the proceeds of a joint fundraising effort untaken together by Carbery with the four West Cork Co-Ops: Bandon, Barryroe, Drinagh and Lisavaird. Employees from Carbery locations around the world, co-op employees and customers and West Cork farmer suppliers all donated to the campaign, with each co-op and Carbery also pledging corporate donations. €91,250 was collected in total. €75,000 was donated to the Red Cross Ukraine appeal and €16,250 was donated to UNICEF, also for their Ukraine appeal. Carbery and the co-ops thanked everyone who donated for their generosity and support of the campaign. Included in the photo are: Dermot O’Leary (chairman, Bandon Co-Op); Noel McGonigle (Irish Red Cross); Tim O’Regan (Drinagh Co-Op); Pat O’Connor (Irish Red Cross); Cormac O’Keeffe (Carbery chairman); Martina Lyne (Irish Red Cross); Eleanor Hayes (Lisavaird Co-Op); Teddy Moloney (Irish Red Cross); Hugh Holland (Barryroe Co-Op) and Jason Hawkins (chief executive, Carbery). (Photo: Anne Minihane)