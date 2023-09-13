IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

FARMING

All the latest in the world of West Cork agriculture – free 48-page magazine

FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL

12-page photo special (Part two)

IN NEWS

Call for smartphone ban in West Cork schools

Climate change bringing property buyers to West Cork

Nitrates derogation – uncertain future for farmers

Cllr Murphy’s exit paves the way for FG trio

New helpline launched by West Cork Women Against Violence

IN LIFE

Appreciating West Cork’s traditional shopfronts

IN SPORT

Gold for Paul and Fintan in world championships

Castlehaven and Clonakilty advance

Jack Crowley nails rugby world cup debut

Daniel Cronin wins Wexford rally

