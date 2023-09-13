News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: 48-page Farming magazine; First Day at School photo special part 2; Call for smartphone ban in West Cork schools; Climate change bringing property buyers to West Cork; Nitrates derogation – uncertain future for farmers; Cllr Murphy’s exit paves the way for FG trio; New helpline launched by West Cork Women Against Violence; Appreciating West Cork’s traditional shopfronts; Gold for Paul and Fintan in world championships; Castlehaven and Clonakilty advance; Jack Crowley nails rugby world cup debut; Daniel Cronin wins Wexford rally

September 13th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

FARMING

All the latest in the world of West Cork agriculture – free 48-page magazine

 

FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL

12-page photo special (Part two)

 

IN NEWS

Call for smartphone ban in West Cork schools

Climate change bringing property buyers to West Cork

Nitrates derogation – uncertain future for farmers

Cllr Murphy’s exit paves the way for FG trio

New helpline launched by West Cork Women Against Violence

 

IN LIFE

Appreciating West Cork’s traditional shopfronts

 

IN SPORT

Gold for Paul and Fintan in world championships

Castlehaven and Clonakilty advance

Jack Crowley nails rugby world cup debut

Daniel Cronin wins Wexford rally

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 14th

 

Share this article

Recommended