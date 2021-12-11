Covid-19 Saturday: 4,004 new cases

THE Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of 4,004 confirmed cases of Covid-19.
As of 8am today, 481 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 111 are in ICU.
Daily case numbers may change due to future data validation.
December 11th, 2021 6:00 PM
