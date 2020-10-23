Virtual car sales on the rise

One in four car buyers are now purchasing their cars virtually.

That's according to Brendan Keary, Director, Kearys Motor Group and Managing Director CarStore in Dublin and Cork.

'As more customers browse our stock and apply for finance online, we can now provide an end-to-end automotive buying experience for them,' Keary said.

Kearys Motor Group is already seeing the demand for their new ‘Deal & Deliver’ service rise again since the recent announcement of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

Launched in May 2020 in response to the first lockdown, ‘Deal & Deliver’ allows customers to engage in a virtual appointment with a Kearys salesperson via video chat, pay for a deposit online, get finance approval, sign documents, and even arrange a contactless 7-day home test drive, all from the comfort of their own home.

Cars can be delivered to customers in as little as 72 hours.

'We are the first motor group in Ireland with this technology, and with more contactless transactions required across all industries, we are delighted to have introduced our ‘Deal & Deliver’ service,' Keary said.

Kearys anticipates the country’s new restrictions will spark virtual car sales interest, as it did once before.

Kearys had begun their virtual car sales journey prior to the original lockdown back in March but due to the mandatory closure of their showroom due to Covid-19, the process was accelerated.