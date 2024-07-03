Flashback feel with Fiat’s Grande Panda

FIAT has revealed the first pictures of its new Grande Panda, the first of the new family inspired by the 1980s Panda, a compact family mover, writes TRISH WHELAN.

In the year Fiat celebrates its 125th anniversary, the Italian carmaker is introducing this new global model which they claim is ideal for family use, for shopping and for driving in towns and cities - in every country.

The Grande Panda, designed in Turin, will first land in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and will be available in both electric and hybrid versions. This is a B-segment car under 4m with clean lines, good inside space, and can carry five adults.

It will be followed by the launch of a new vehicle every year until 2027. Fiat intends to manufacture vehicles on the same global and multi-energy Smart platform allowing the brand create many different vehicles and respond to customers’ needs worldwide.