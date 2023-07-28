CAR OF THE WEEK: Relaxing day in the saloon with the C4X

BY BRIAN BYRNE

WITH the valid expectation that Citroen’s new C5 X would be received well not least for its styling, it’s no surprise that they had in parallel development a similar treatment for a car in the compact family space. So we recently had a launch on the Irish market of the C4 X.

Saloons in the compact segment have been sidelined by the profit-making trend to crossover SUVs, though there is still a market for something more than a hatchback but not the generally less-glamorous crossover designs. Stretching the hatchback roofline to offer a fastback compromise between both could have resulted in what compromises often do: come up with a mulish design. But in both the C5 X and the recent C4 X, that didn’t happen. The larger car won Large Crossover-SUV category in the Irish Car of the Year 2023 last year, arguably as much for its looks as for its technical and comfort characteristics.

The new smaller car has visual aesthetics right too. For me, that’s often a matter of good proportions, and the detail that you add to them. Some might be a bit put off by the complex front shapings, but for me they play as the quirkiness that is part of the Citroen ethos. And you can’t fault them for keeping that up. There’s also a rebellious streak about the lines along the liftback style, again a part of keeping things different.

Inside, all is in keeping with current Citroen interiors’ edgy dashboard details including a semi-recessed central screen, a useful anti-glare hooding over the primary instruments, and a mix of shiny piano black and chrome-style accenting. It’s all techy and yet cosy, not necessarily an easy combination to achieve.

There’s a good deep boot, which will be appreciated by the family target buyer cohort.

My launch experience was with the electric version, the e-C4 X, which so far is the only powertrain available here, but there will be petrol and diesel versions upcoming towards the end of the year. This is in line with current policy from the Stellantis-owned brands in the general transition to all-electric models, acknowledging that there’s a demand for the ICE power still out there.

The electric powertrain is familiar too, with 136hp output and a rated range of 360km. The 50kWh battery and its range are still short of the 400km figure that for most non-electric drivers is a notional anxiety-free target, but it is the experience of most EV owners nowadays that with home charging, that lower figure is more than adequate for almost all daily use. It also strikes an efficiency balance — the heavier weight of a larger battery would have to be hauled around with an increased energy consumption, and the smaller battery also makes the price of the car more accessible.

For my first drive experience with the C4 X, the combination of Citroen’s proprietary suspension elements, the extra support they put into their seats, and the quiet progress courtesy of the electric motor made for a pleasant afternoon. If the car lives up to this promise in a full review period, when I’ll also tease out living with the controls and instruments, the new C4 X could turn out to be one of the more satisfying cars I’ll have driven this year.

VERDICT

What I liked: A mix of quirky style and real comfort.

Price: From €39,967 for the EV, no pricing yet for the ICE (petrol and diesel) cars.