Blackwater Motors donates VW Polo to Blood Bikes

May 18th, 2024 11:00 PM

Kevin O'Connor from Blood Bike South receiving the keys to a new eVolkswagen Polo from Cathal Quirke, Blackwater Motors.

BLACKWATER Motors has donated a Volkswagen Polo to Blood Bike South, which provides urgent medical transportation services to hospitals across Cork.

‘For six years, we’ve witnessed the tireless dedication of Blood Bike South volunteers, and we are proud to continue supporting their crucial work,’ said Cathal Quirke, assistant sales manager at Blackwater Motors, seen presenting the car to Kevin O’Connor, vice-chairman of Blood Bike South.

Kevin said the new vehicle ‘will significantly enhance our capabilities in serving the community. Together, we are making a tangible difference in people’s lives.’

*****

