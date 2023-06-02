Overnight water restrictions to continue in Clonakilty during bank holiday weekend

WATER supply will continue to be reduced in Clonakilty this bank holiday weekend, with overnight restrictions to stay in place until Tuesday, June 6th.

The restrictions are in place from 11pm-7pm each day across the bank holiday.

Areas affected include the entire Clonakilty Urban Network. In particular, high ground areas such as Youghals, Cloheen, Ladys Cross, The Bypass Road, Cottage Road, Fernhill Road, The Miles, Tawnies Lower and Barrick Hill will experience a reduction in pressure and flow during the restrictions.

Water levels will be reviewed again on Tuesday morning to determine if further water supply restrictions are required.

Speaking about conserving water, Uisce Éireann’s regional operations lead Niall O’Riordan said:

'These restrictions are required over the bank holiday weekend to give the reservoirs time to replenish.

'They are necessary to ensure we have water supply to homes and businesses during daytime hours. I would ask that everyone in Clonakility, and in West Cork in general, play their part in help conserve water this summer.'

Members of the public can report any leaks in the public water network by contacting Uisce Éireann 24/7 at 1800 278 278 or on water.ie