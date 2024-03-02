Macroom Lions: A club for everyone

MEET the Clubs Day, organised by Macroom and District Lions Club and with the support of Macroom Credit Union, took place on Saturday February 10th in Macroom’s Leisure Complex and attracted large numbers of local people.

The free event was an opportunity for clubs, societies and organisations operating in the Macroom area to be in the one place at the one time and to show the people of Macroom exactly what is on offer in their community. People were amazed to learn about the clubs, societies and organisations that are in the area and open to new members or volunteers.

Aussie Rules and former Cork All-Star footballer Erika O’Shea, who is a native of Macroom, officially opened the event with a short Q&A session. Erika commented on the broad range of clubs in attendance and spoke about the value of community involvement and being part of a team.

Declan Sheehan from the Macroom and District Lions Club said: ‘This event is about highlighting how much is available to people in their local community. Social inclusion and community involvement are so important to people of every age, regardless of your situation. Feeling like you are a part of something, that you belong and that you are valued is exactly what these community groups offer its members and volunteers.

'We had a massive variety of groups join us on the day, from the very well-known groups to very niche groups. Each group was here for one reason – to invite people to join them. The variety of clubs and groups on the day reflects how vibrant a community we have and we are thrilled to have been able to organise the event with the support of Macroom Credit Union.’