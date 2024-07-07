Kinsale Library picks up top RIAI architecture award

KINSALE Library came up trumps at the recent prestigious RIAI (Royal Institute of the Architects of Ireland) awards winning in the conservation, adaptation and re-use category.

The library was designed by Cork County Council’s architects department and the judges described the project as an inspiring example of how vacant buildings in towns can be transformed into vibrant community amenities.

The library also came third in the RIAI public choice award, which saw over 20,000 votes cast by the general public. Judges said that a boarded-up shell of a 19th century grain store, known as the Old Mill building, in the heart of Kinsale’s medieval town centre has been transformed into a public library and exhibition space laid out over three levels.