Kilcolman’s Amy ready to answer Ireland’s call

A YOUNG sports fan from Kilcolman will have the honour of leading out the Irish women’s football team when they play their first home match of the year tonight.

Amy O’Brien was the winner of a competition to choose the mascot for Ireland in their upcoming home friendly against Wales on Tuesday February 27th at Tallaght Stadium.

‘She is absolutely over the moon,’ said Amy’s mother Rosaleen. ‘She loves Denise O’Sullivan and Katie McCabe.

The eight-year-old also has another role model from West Cork. ‘She loves Jacqui Hurley’s books Girls Play Too. She plays with Keelnameela Ladies Football Club, Ballinascarthy Camogie, Bandon Basketball and is starting with Lyre Soccer girls this year.’

Meanwhile, Amy will be joined by schoolfriends on Wednesday, February 28th for a visit to the Dáil, organised by West Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan. The Kilcolman school group will also visit Croke Park while in Dublin.