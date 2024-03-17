EuroSpar Skibbereen gives boost to Cork and Ross pilgrimages

DRINAGH Co-op’s Eurospar Skibbereen recently announced that the Cork and Ross pilgrimages were to benefit from a €1,000 presentation from the local community retailer, after they were unveiled as one of the winners of Eurospar’s nationwide ‘Let’s Celebrate Community’ campaign.

The Cork and Ross pilgrimages group, who have been bringing sick people to Lourdes for a five-day pilgrimage for more than twenty years, are one of ten beneficiaries of the Eurospar Let’s Celebrate Community initiative, with nine other organisations spread across Connacht, Munster and Leinster also receiving €1,000 in funding.

The campaign builds on Eurospar supermarkets’ established community credentials and is the second iteration of the initiative, which is indicative of Eurospar’s ongoing commitment of giving back to local communities and their customers. More than eighty groups from around the country applied for the second wave of funding provided by the initiative and a representative from those ten groups who were successful were recently presented with their prize by their local Eurospar retailer.

Local Eurospar Skibbereen representative Gordon Benn said: ‘Everyone in Eurospar is proud to serve the local community and we are delighted that this presentation will go some way to helping the Cork and Ross pilgrimage group continue their work. It was great to meet representatives of the group and hear about the terrific work they are doing.’