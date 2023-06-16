Dunmanway pupils claim debating title

SIXTH class girls from St Mary’s Senior Girls National School in Dunmanway have won the final of the all-island Concern Primary Debates competition.

The West Cork team were one of over 230 school teams from across the country who took part, and defeated Deravoy National School from Monaghan after successfully opposing the motion that 'primary schools are creating caring global citizens.'

St. Mary’s team captain Danielle Crowley-Healy praised her team members Lauren Mawe-Downey and Georgina Farr and thanked their families, teachers and friends for all their support.

'We are delighted. It’s been a fantastic experience,' said team captain Danielle after the final yesterday evening.

The team’s mentor and class teacher Mairead Twohig said the whole school and community are very proud of what they have achieved.

'I cannot put into words how proud we all are of these wonderful girls. They did so much hard work and to see it rewarded is fantastic,' she said.

'We are also proud that we are the second school from West Cork to have won this competition. These debates give children so much confidence. In this world today we have to be able to speak up and have that presence whether it is at a meeting or on stage and this gives them that opportunity and they learn from each other.'

This is the second year in a row that the competition was won by a school from West Cork after Ardfield National School, Clonakilty became the 2022 Concern Primary Debates champions.