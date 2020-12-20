Covid won’t stop O’Callaghans’ lights

A GLOBAL pandemic was never going to stand in the way of a 43-year tradition at the home of Peggy and Donal O’Callaghan at Codrum, Macroom.

The couple have officially declared the start of Christmas with the annual switching on of their festive light extravaganza. And while they couldn’t host Santa Claus and the customary crowds at a switching-on ceremony, they’ve put in just as much effort into the display as every other year despite not having full access to shops.

This year’s chosen charity for socially distanced on-lookers who wish to make a donation is to Pieta House.

Peggy explained how they finished decorating inside at the start of October, before electrician Donal turned his attention to outdoors.

‘We started when our first child was just a baby with a small tree outside, and never stopped. Donal and I are both Christmas people and just love it!’