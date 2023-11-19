Local

BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star's celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

November 19th, 2023 10:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

This week’s picture was contributed by Reddy O’Regan, and shows the Skibbereen Youth Group enjoying an evening of drama and entertainment. In the picture are Liam O’Brien, Reddy O’Regan, Jacinta Cullinane, Sean O’Brien, Pat Dwyer, Maeve O’Sullivan, John O’Donovan, Joe O’Donovan, Seamus O’Brien, Edd MacEoin, and Derry O’Sullivan. Our thanks to Reddy for contributing.

Share this article

READERS: If you want to share your memories, send us old photos, film or video and pictures of memorabilia that may be of wider interest by email to: 

[email protected]

View past copies of The Southern Star and The Skibbereen Eagle by going to 

www.irishnewsarchive.com

Share this article

Recommended