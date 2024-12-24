Top tips for that festive table

IF you love to decorate your home for Christmas, then you will no doubt be planning your table setting for the big day.

Here are a couple of ideas that you might like to consider when laying your Christmas table…

Consider varying height pillar candles surrounded by fresh pine branches, pinecones, and scattered wooden stars if you want a simple yet stunning setting.

Go all white with subtle silver accents, from a white tablecloth to a layering of a sparkly silver table runner, white plates paired with silver chargers, crystal glasses and silver cutlery.

A centre piece of a simple white floral arrangement with some silver sprayed branches and some twinkly fairy lights and a silver bauble on each place setting can finish the Look.

Sometimes, less is more - use a light grey tablecloth with white plates and simple silver cutlery, enter the magic using natural elements, white painted branches, pine cones and small potter evergreens in white ceramic pots.

Try grey linen napkins with wooden napkin rings and a sprig of fir in each. Small glass votives with night light candles create a cosy glow.

Finally for a modern yet festive look, combine different metallic elements, a white table cloth or wooden top table with mixed metallic runner, layer in gold and silver and rose gold in chargers and simple white plates.

Add a centre piece of metallic sprayed branches or dried hydrangea heads. P

ull out the festive crackers and have a cracking Christmas!

• If you need help with any other interior dilemmas in your home contact Lauraine on 086 8657360 follow her Facebook page ineanish or www.ineanish.ie