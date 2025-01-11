Some mental health resolutions for 2025

ARE you thinking about making mental health a top priority in 2025? Here are some pointers to consider…

Make more mistakes

Think back to when you first tried something challenging – learning to drive, trying out a computer programme for the first time, or speaking a new language. No doubt, those early attempts were messy affairs. Chances are, you stalled, deleted things you shouldn’t have deleted, or stumbled over words. Initially, you may have felt awkward, uncomfortable, a bit

clueless.

However, a little discomfort is no bad thing. If you weren’t willing to make those mistakes, you wouldn’t have learned what you needed to learn.

You can’t learn or grow if you’re not willing to make mistakes, but we often try to avoid them at all costs. Too often, we associate them with incompetence, failure, shame. But what if we adopted a different perspective – a healthier one that recognises that mistakes are necessary and inevitable?

A mistake isn’t proof you’re failing – it’s proof you’re trying.

Of course, sometimes, a mistake sometimes leads to a less-than-ideal outcome. In such cases, try not to ruminate. Give yourself permission to move forward: ‘Sometimes, things go wrong. I’ve learned what I can from this. It’s time to let it go.’

Over time, as you practise allowing mistakes, you become more comfortable with them. You become more adaptable, less fearful, and more willing to take necessary risks. If you make a few more mistakes in 2025, it’s a sign that you’re living a fuller life.

Do something new every week

Life can become monotonous if we stick to the same routine every day. In contrast, novelty is invigorating and keeps us feeling alive. So why not challenge yourself to try something new every week? Maybe you might like to try some new foods. Maybe you could explore your surroundings more, discovering hidden local gems. Or maybe you would like to widen your horizons and plan a weekend away to somewhere new.

Maybe it’s time to learn a new skill, or get a new hobby, or delve into a new genre of music. Maybe you would benefit from meeting new people and broadening your social circle.

Big or small, it’s up to you. There are countless ways of injecting much-needed newness into life.

Exercise more

Exercise releases endorphins, natural mood elevators that help reduce stress and anxiety, and a growing body of research confirms exercise can be a powerful tool in managing depression. It increases self-esteem. It helps take you out of your head. Active people are more likely to experience positive mental health, and regular physical activity can significantly reduce the risk of future depressive episodes. In terms of physical health, regular exercise can reduce the risk of chronic diseases and certain types of cancer.

It’s especially beneficial to get out in nature and exercise in greener areas – research confirms outdoor activity provides a bigger well-being boost than indoor activity.

Change your thinking

You could write a book (and many have) about how to change an unhelpful thinking style, but here are a few simple pointers to get you started.

Firstly, aim to cut back on black-and-white, absolutist thinking. Yes, it provides drama, but it’s not good for your mental health. Instead, look for the shades of grey.

Practice the three Cs of cognitive therapy – catching, checking, and changing negative thoughts. First, catch and identify your negative thoughts. Second, check the thought: is it accurate or helpful? Third, if necessary, change the initial negative thought, replacing it with a more balanced and helpful one.

Finally, I know many people feel icky about the idea of self-compassion, but a punitive inner voice is very bad for you. Instead, aim to treat yourself like you would treat a friend.

One final point...

Finally, you may have your own personal resolutions or goals. If so, pick a random date and set a reminder about them on your calendar or phone. Why? Because most of us don’t actually follow through on our resolutions. Many people use this as a stick to beat themselves with, but that’s obviously not helpful and nor is it necessary.

After all, it’s worth remembering that there’s nothing unique about January 1st. Every day is an opportunity to make a fresh start.