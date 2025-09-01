Life

Reader's Picture of the Week

September 1st, 2025 8:30 PM

By Southern Star Team

Áine O'Sullivan from Glengarriff caught this peaceful image from Cob Dubh, of the cows looking out over Bantry Bay, watching the sun set over Sugarloaf mountain.

Picture of the Week submissions made up to midday on Mondays will be considered for that week’s edition; the judges’ decision will be final and no discussion  or correspondence will be entered into regarding entries. Send your pictures as high-resolution jpg attachments – minimum 1MB – by e-mail (Subject: Picture of the Week) to [email protected] with a detailed caption (who, what, when, where) and your contact details: name, address and phone number.

